Hakeem Butler Signs Panthers Practice Squad Contract After Cardinals Release

The Carolina Panthers have added insurance at wideout by signing Hakeem Butler to their practice squad.

According to Myles Simmons of Panthers.com, Butler replaces defensive end Myles Adams on the practice squad. The Arizona Cardinals cut the wideout Sept. 4.

Weighing the risk against the reward, this could end up as a steal for the Panthers.

In his redshirt junior year at Iowa State in 2018, Butler was a second-team All-Big 12 selection with 1,318 yards on 60 catches with nine touchdowns. The Maryland native then ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds at the NFL combine, giving him noteworthy speed along with a 6'5", 227-pound frame.

The Cardinals drafted him in the fourth round in 2019, but a broken hand during training camp forced him to sit out his rookie season.

Now the Panthers are giving him another shot.

Here's how NFL analyst Lance Zierlein scouted him ahead of last year's draft:

"Big long-strider with exceptional length and good build-up speed to challenge cover corners and safeties down the field. Butler's unique play strength after the catch allows him to win contested deep balls and then plow through tackle attempts to create chunk plays and long touchdowns. His routes are basic and clunky and will limit how teams can use him. A greater concern will be those inconsistent hands that could turn quarterbacks against him unless he improves them. He's a work in progress, but the traits and potential are worth taking a shot."

Carolina's depth chart features a strong set of wideouts with DJ Moore, Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel to lead the way.

Should any injuries crop up, though, Butler may finally get a shot at realizing his NFL dreams.