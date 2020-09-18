Larry Wilson, Former Cardinals HOF Safety, Team Executive, Dies at Age 82

FOW/Associated Press

Hall of Fame safety Larry Wilson, who spent all 13 of his NFL seasons with the then-St. Louis Cardinals, died on Thursday night, per Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. He was 82.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said Wilson was "the most influential male figure" in his life outside of his own father and provided the following statement:

"He was someone who truly lived his faith and demonstrated it daily in the kindness he showed every single person he met. Any of us lucky enough to be in his orbit—whether that was for a few minutes or four decades—was always better off from the experience. I will remember Larry Wilson first as a fantastic person but then obviously as one of the greatest players the National Football League has ever seen.

"It's fitting that his passing coincides with the league's 100th birthday because his toughness and the way he revolutionized his position make him one of our game's most unforgettable figures. Whether on the field playing with casts on both hands or brightening the lives of every person he knew, Larry's selflessness defined who he was and how we will all remember him."

Per Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, Wilson had cancer "for some time."

Wilson played from 1960-72, registering 52 interceptions, seven touchdowns and 14 fumble recoveries in his career (tackles and sacks were not an official stat at the time). He was an eight-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro selection in five straight seasons between 1966-70.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

His career was all the more impressive considering he was drafted to play running back but made the transition to safety to avoid being cut. He became famous for his blitzes from that safety position and is arguably the greatest defensive player in franchise history.

After his on-field career, he worked in a number of roles for the Cardinals, from serving as the interim head coach (1979) to the director of pro personnel (1977-1988), general manager (1988-93) and vice president (1993-03).

But his legacy went beyond the field or front office.

"To me, he was the most generous and gentle soul you would ever meet," his wife Nancy said, per Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. "For Larry, it was always about everyone else and what he could do for them. And especially in the times we live, that's something that we could use more of today."