Nelson Cruz and the 10 Best Seasons from Old Guys in MLB History

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Relative to his age, Nelson Cruz is having a season for the ages.

Though a 60-game sprint obviously isn't the same as a 162-game marathon, it's still impressive to see the Minnesota Twins slugger with a .314/.403/.623 batting line and 16 home runs through Sunday. Those are rare numbers for 2020—and rarer still for a guy in his age-39 season.

Which got us to thinking: What are some other great "old guy" seasons from Major League Baseball history?

Since we're doing this to honor Cruz, we set the seasonal age bar at 39 or older. Otherwise, we simply went looking for stat lines that leapt off the page for one reason or another.

If you'll follow us this way, there are 10 (well, technically 15) seasons that we'd like to talk about. We'll start with five for hitters and end with five for pitchers.