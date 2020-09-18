WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 18

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Next Sunday is the Clash of Champions pay-per-view, so WWE was in full planning mode during Friday's SmackDown.

As Sami Zayn continues to claim he is the rightful intercontinental champion, AJ Styles unfairly lost a match for the title last week due to Zayn's interference. The two stepped into the ring this week to settle their differences.

We also saw Sasha Banks return for the first time since Bayley turned on her to address what happened with her former partner and where she goes from here.

Alexa Bliss invited Nikki Cross onto her talk show after attacking her during last week's Fatal 4-Way bout with Sister Abigail. Has Bliss gone to the dark side or can Cross pull her back to the light?

Let's take a look at everything that went down on this week's SmackDown.