WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 18September 18, 2020
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 18
Next Sunday is the Clash of Champions pay-per-view, so WWE was in full planning mode during Friday's SmackDown.
As Sami Zayn continues to claim he is the rightful intercontinental champion, AJ Styles unfairly lost a match for the title last week due to Zayn's interference. The two stepped into the ring this week to settle their differences.
We also saw Sasha Banks return for the first time since Bayley turned on her to address what happened with her former partner and where she goes from here.
Alexa Bliss invited Nikki Cross onto her talk show after attacking her during last week's Fatal 4-Way bout with Sister Abigail. Has Bliss gone to the dark side or can Cross pull her back to the light?
Let's take a look at everything that went down on this week's SmackDown.
Friday's Lineup
- Cross appears on A Moment of Bliss.
- Banks talks Bayley turning on her.
- Zayn vs. Styles
- Jey Uso and Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus and King Corbin
Here are the segments WWE advertised ahead of Friday's show:
The Dirt Sheet
SmackDown opened with The Miz and John Morrison in the ring for an episode of The Dirt Sheet. They said it's their duty to keep the WWE Universe informed and plan to reveal the dirt behind several storylines happening on the blue brand.
The A-Lister claimed he has been trying to help Otis by keeping him on his toes and sending Mandy Rose to Raw so she is not a distraction anymore. He implied that Rose has already been unfaithful with a Raw Superstar before Otis made his way out.
He tackled The Miz and took Morrison's head off with a big right hand. Tucker showed up to keep The Miz and Morrison from escaping before Otis could do some more damage.
Grade: D
Analysis
The Miz and Morrison are hilarious three our of five times. This was, unfortunately, one of the two times when they were not at their best.
This segment only served the purpose of giving Otis a chance to humiliate The Miz, which has already happened a few times during this feud. Having Otis rip The Miz's pants off to reveal he was wearing briefs felt especially sophomoric, even for WWE. Luckily, this segment was short.