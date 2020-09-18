NBA Playoffs 2020: Updated Conference Brackets, Postseason Records and Odds

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Miami Heat have flipped a fairly level series in their favor after two games.

Miami won the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals by a combined eight points over the Boston Celtics, and now it enters Game 3 with significantly low odds to win the series.

Even though they own a two-game lead, the Heat do not have the shortest odds on the board to qualify for the NBA Finals.

The Los Angeles Lakers are viewed as a massive favorite to defeat the Denver Nuggets and move on to the NBA's championship tilt.

Frank Vogel's team went 3-1 against Denver this season, with the final win coming in a dramatic seeding game inside the Orlando bubble.

The Nuggets may think they have a path to victory based off the August 10 performance and their form in the last two series, but defeating the Lakers may be too difficult of a task.

Updated NBA Playoffs Bracket

Series Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eastern Conference

Miami (-355; bet $355 to win $100)

Boston (+270; bet $100 to win $270)

Miami's play in the final few minutes of the fourth quarter has been the difference-maker in the Eastern Conference Finals so far.

In Game 2, the Heat outscored the Celtics 11-6 in the final three minutes. Boston's only baskets in that stretch were back-to-back three-pointers from Jaylen Brown that got it as close as three points.

Brad Stevens' side missed four shots, including Brown's open three-point look in the final minute, and was forced into a pair of turnovers by Jimmy Butler.

If Miami continues to lock down on Boston's shooters in the closing phase of the fourth quarter, it could lock up an NBA Finals berth in a short span of games.

Due to their success in Games 1 and 2, the Heat have a very low price to win the series, which makes Boston the only reasonable wager at the moment.

The Celtics own a better field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage than the Heat and are just .23 percentage points off when it comes to three-point shooting.

Marcus Smart's uptick in scoring could be Boston's X-factor moving forward, as he, Brown and Jayson Tatum have all averaged over 20 points per game.

Miami does not have multiple players above 20 points per contest in the series, but it does have six with a double-digit average.

The Heat's ability to spread the scoring around, led by Goran Dragic and Butler, combined with their late-game defense should make them the money-line favorite in Game 3.

Since the odds are so low for it to win the series, Miami's top betting value will come on a game-by-game basis.

Western Conference

Los Angeles Lakers (-590)

Denver (+410)

Denver came close to beating the Lakers August 10 without a full strength roster.

The most impressive aspect of the 124-121 loss was the Nuggets remained competitive while using their second team for most of the fourth quarter.

Nikola Jokic was the only starter to play more than 25 minutes in the contest that was taken over by Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the final few minutes.

Davis, James and Kyle Kuzma all produced over 25 points in that meeting. James earned a double-double with 12 assists.

Davis could be the Lakers' main key to victory in the Western Conference Finals, as he produced at least 25 points in every regular-season contest with Denver.

The Lakers big man put up a double-double in three of those four contests, which suggests he can take advantage of his head-to-head matchup with Jokic.

Denver can't afford to go down early to the Lakers, like it did in the conference semifinal round against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Nuggets were blown out in Game 1 against the Clippers after coming off a Game 7 victory a few nights prior.

If the Lakers jump on the Nuggets in similar fashion Friday, they would earn their first Game 1 victory of the postseason.

Even though they fell in the openers to Portland and Houston, the Lakers displayed an ability to respond right away with Game 2 victories.

The Lakers allowed few opportunities for the Trail Blazers and Rockets to take control of the series after Game 2, and if they come out on top in Friday's Game 1, Denver may never get a hold of a series lead or tie.

That is why the Lakers hold significantly better odds than the Nuggets to advance out of the West. Denver is worth the play to advance if you believe its fantastic run can continue, but it needs to avoid a Game 1 letdown and shut down Davis in key moments to have a chance at that.

