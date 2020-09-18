Has Alexa Bliss Lost Her Place Among the Top Women's Stars in WWE?

0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE.com

Alexa Bliss became a breakout star for WWE in 2017 as part of the SmackDown Six who established the brand's women's division. Unlike The Four Horsewomen, she didn't have success on NXT, so she became a pleasant surprise as she went on a monster run for the next year or so. Although she was easily the best antagonist on the women's roster at that time, she hasn't reached the same heights as a face.

The second women's triple crown champion is one of the most decorated Superstars in the company. The self-proclaimed Goddess of WWE boasts 505 days as women's champion over her five reigns with the Raw and SmackDown women's titles. In addition, she is a two-time WWE women's tag team champion. Bliss has accomplished more than some other superstars could dream of already, but it's hard to ignore the fact that her character has grown stagnant.

It may not seem like it has been two years, but Bliss hasn't held a singles title since August 2018. Ronda Rousey famously defeated her at SummerSlam that year to kick off her reign as Raw women's champion. Unfortunately, Little Miss Bliss struggled with injuries in the months that followed, which forced her to take a five-month break from in-ring competition. She returned at Royal Rumble 2019.

Recently, her storyline with Nikki Cross and their run as a tag team gave her a new role, but it's not quite as impactful as what she was doing in the years prior. That isn't to say Bliss isn't still a star, but she hasn't had a meaningful storyline in a while.