US Open Golf 2020: How to View Friday's Live Leaderboard Scores, Updates

The second round of the 2020 U.S. Open is underway at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, and if it's anything like the first it'll present fans and golfers alike with equal parts agony and amazement.

Only 21 players in the field of 144 finished with a round one score below par, and only five made it to three under par or better.

Justin Thomas (five under par) ended the first round atop the leaderboard, but there's not much separation behind him.

Here's where things stand heading into the weekend.

1st-Round Leaderboard

1. Justin Thomas (-5)

T2. Patrick Reed (-4)

T2. Thomas Pieters (-4)

T2. Matthew Wolff (-4)

T5. Rory McIlroy (-3)

T5. Lee Westwood (-3)

T5. Louis Oosthuizen (-3)

Round 1 Recap

One of the biggest reasons Patrick Reed found himself near the top of the leaderboard after his Thursday round was due to a fantastic shot off the tee at No. 7.

The shortest hole of the course at 162 yards out saw Reed hit a hole-in-one only hours before the feat was replicated by Will Zalatoris (even par).

Not everyone had the same luck on the Par 3. Dustin Johnson (three over par)—a favorite heading into the tournament—bogeyed the hole. So did Jason Day (two over par), Viktor Hovland (one over par) and Adam Scott (one over par).

Given how many players were able to attack the flag, expect even more to test their luck in Round 2.

The first two groups of Richy Werenski, Taylor Pendrith and Renato Paratore, and Shaun Norris, Rory Sabbatini and Chan Kim, teed off at 6:50 a.m. ET.

The 7:56 a.m. grouping of Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Tony Finau will be one to keep an eye on, as will Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff and Viktor Hovland when they hit the course at 8:18 p.m. ET.

Reed takes the course in a group with Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth at 1:16 p.m. ET, followed by Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods at 1:27 a.m. ET.

Those with later tee times will want to work a bit faster, if possible.

Play was suspended because of darkness with one group left on the course Thursday.