Floor from Kobe Bryant's Final Lakers Game Expected to Auction for over $500K

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Kobe Bryant's final NBA game in 2016 was a masterpiece.

The late Los Angeles Lakers legend scored 60 points and sparked a comeback victory over the Utah Jazz before delivering his iconic "Mamba out" farewell speech. Now a portion the floor from Bryant's last game is up for auction it's expected to sell for more than half a million dollars.

Heritage Auctions is listing a section of the court featuring a decal of Bryant's number eight jersey as well as an autograph from the guard himself.

Here's how the website describes the lot:

"Consisting of four panels each measuring four-by-eight-feet (48x96"), the colorful tribute to a departing hero is one of the most inspiring lots that Heritage has had the privilege to present to the collecting world. Though the number will never again appear upon a Lakers jersey, it lives forever in this commanding format, ready to be built into one lucky collector's personal court, or to serve as a massive wall display, or an inspirational public memorial (the "24" number from the same game is currently installed at the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility). Each of the four pieces bear holographic authentication stickers registered into the NBA and MeiGray database as numbers AM013808, AM013809, AM013810 and AM013811. Kobe applied a massive autograph to the numeral after the game, in bold black sharpie, before walking off the professional court forever."

As of Thursday, the bidding had reached $210,000, but with 16 days left on the clock, that could double in the near future.

According to the site, the seller will donate 10 percent of the proceeds to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.