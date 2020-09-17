Tom Brady on Bruce Arians: 'He's the Coach. I'm a Player. We're Trying to Win'

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Rarely throughout his career has Tom Brady dealt with his own coach calling him out in public. Now in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers quarterback may find that's a more common occurrence.

Head coach Bruce Arians gave a thorough breakdown of his QB's miscues during a Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and it doesn't seem like Brady is too concerned about that level of honesty with the press moving forward.

“He’s the coach. I’m a player," Brady told reporters Thursday. "We’re trying to win a game."



Brady completed 23 of 36 passes for 239 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 34-23 loss to the Bucs' division rival, prompting Arians to call out the QB's decision-making and accuracy on his picks:

“One was a miscommunication between he and Mike [Evans]. He thought Mike was going down the middle—it was a different coverage—Mike read it right. He should have been across his face, but Tom overthrew it. The other one was a screen pass with an outlet called. He threw the outlet and it was a pick-six. Bad decision.”

The criticism doesn't seem to have created any drama inside the Tampa Bay locker room. Arians told reporters he and Brady are continuing to work well as the team looks to live up to the loftiest expectations placed on the Bucs in more than a decade.

“Tom and I are fine,” Arians said. “So I don’t really care what other people think. It’s just what he and I think. We left the stadium fine, we showed up today fine. So ain’t nothin’ to talk about.”