Texans' Deshaun Watson a 'LeBron James-Type Player,' Ravens DC Says

The Baltimore Ravens defense looked more than capable of shutting teams down in a 38-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Week 2, however, will provide a much more difficult challenge for the unit as it goes from playing against Baker Mayfield to facing Deshaun Watson. Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale had to reach for a cross-sport reference just to get his point across about the challenge Watson poses.

"He, to me, is like a LeBron James-type player in the NFL instead of the NBA," he told reporters. "He’s a general. He’s a point guard out there and we all respect his game.”

Even after allowing the ninth-fewest yards in the NFL during Week 1 (306), the Ravens aren't letting their small taste of success inflate their egos. Certainly not against a player like Watson who passed for 253 yards and one touchdown while adding 27 yards and another score on the ground against the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday.

"Oh, we're not overconfident, trust me," Martindale said. "[Watson] gets better every year. He's a Pro Bowl quarterback for a reason."

