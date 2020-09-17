Robert Woods, Rams Working Toward Contract Extension, Sean McVay Says

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The 2021 campaign is the final one on Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods' contract, but that could change in the near future.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said the team is working on a contract extension with Woods and referenced the three-year, $48 million extension fellow wide receiver Cooper Kupp signed, per Eric D. Williams of Sports Illustrated:

"We want to get him extended, too. He's a huge part of what we're doing. That's something I think is definitely important. You absolutely talk to your players about that. Robert and Cooper have been pillars of what we've done the last, few years.

"It's great to get Cooper under contract, I'm so happy for him. And you can expect to see something similar down the line here very shortly we're working toward for Robert."

While Woods has been overshadowed at times by players such as Kupp, Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks during his time on the Rams, he has been a steady force for the NFC West team.

The USC product played the first four seasons of his career on the Buffalo Bills and never reached 700 receiving yards once, but he surpassed 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons.

He also appears well on his way to another impressive campaign in 2020 and helped lead the Rams to a 20-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 with six catches for 105 yards and one carry for 14 yards.

With Cooks and Gurley no longer on the roster, Woods is all the more important to the Rams.

He is just 28 years old and has shown steady production and improvement since joining the Rams from Buffalo. It is no surprise Los Angeles apparently wants to keep him around for longer than just one more year after the current season, and he and Kupp can continue to be a dynamic one-two punch.

Now, all the two sides have to do is reach a final agreement.