Projecting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Clash of Champions 2020
WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday will be an action-packed event. Every title will be on the line, with some of the best in the business fighting for gold. This will lead to many dangerously contentious contests.
This environment is perfect for a timely turn. Several wrestlers stand out as being set for either a dramatic turn to evil or an emotional return to the light.
While top matches such as Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton and Bayley vs. Nikki Cross may show promise, it is matches like Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso and Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn that will lead the discussion.
These heated contests promise change. There is a scent of betrayal in the air. Will Kalisto turn against the group he created, Lucha House Party? Could Shayna Baszler abandon her abusive tag team partner, Nia Jax?
The future is bright, but the present promises changes for the better. And Clash of Champions could mark some important reboots.
Heel: Kalisto
No turn is more likely than Kalisto's betrayal of Lucha House Party. The luchador may have put together this trio, but his absence has led to a split. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik no longer need the former cruiserweight champion.
Lucha House Party began as a trio of immensely talented luchadors. This is still true, but the group has slowly but surely fallen beyond any sense of relevancy. While the stable is finally getting a title shot, it feels like the last-chance saloon.
It is possible that Dorado and Metalik stay together, but they may not be named Lucha House Party without Kalisto. The former lead act of the group has the talent to be a modern-day Rey Mysterio, but he does not have nearly the spotlight.
Kalisto needs a complete reboot in order to succeed. He blends in too much with Dorado and Metalik. All three could be solo acts beyond the problem that WWE would not do enough to differentiate them.
Lucha House Party's founding member can cost them the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and move on as a solo act. He is more than ready, and his matches with Dorado and Metalik in the following weeks would steal the show.
Face: Shayna Baszler
Shayna Baszler has been on the verge of an evolution for months. Her feud with Nia Jax left The Queen of Spades in limbo in that she is still a heel but on the verge of turning. If she and Jax fail in their first title defense as WWE women's tag team champions, she may be pushed over the edge.
The Irresistible Force has anger issues. She would likely attack Baszler if they lost. This would re-establish their feud, but The Queen of Spades would need to be the face.
Baszler is a dangerous competitor who seems more suited for a heel role, but she does not need to change her character much. She would just use her submission-focused offense on beating down the bad guys.
The champions do not come off as a long-term option in the tag team division. While both have talent, they do not mesh well enough to sustain this alliance. This is not The Bar or similar odd-couple pairings.
However, there split may not come at Clash of Champions. Hints at ructions within the team have been present for months. It is just a matter of the timing. Once she turns, Baszler should immediately enter the Raw Women's Championship scene.
Heel: Jey Uso
What kind of person can feel comfortable fighting their family? Jey Uso has confidently walked into his match with Roman Reigns, selling it as a friendly battle. That was until The Tribal Chief blasted him in the face with a Superman Punch at the end of Friday's SmackDown.
Even if Jey has serious motivation heading into this fight, he could buy into Reigns' message. The universal champion is attempting to save the family. If he fails, Jey might just take the side of his cousin.
The connection between Reigns and Jey runs deep. The Usos have backed up The Tribal Chief before. This could be a moment for the family to come together to protect the man at the head of the table.
Jey, as well as his brother Jimmy, has played face and heel many times. While he might do better long term remaining a face as a singles star, there is an appeal to the have the family dominate SmackDown together.
Given that Reigns already has back-up from Paul Heyman, The Tribal Chief may not need Jey. This makes this feel less likely than it did earlier in September. Still, the option is available.
Face: Sami Zayn
Since Sami Zayn's return at the end of August, he has not felt quite like the opportunistic heel he was when he left. He has preached the rule of law and challenged those who were after "his" Intercontinental Championship directly to matches.
Because of this, it is possible The Critic of the Critics is on the precipice of a change in perspective. What will he do if Jeff Hardy wins Sunday's ladder match fair and square?
A firm handshake in the center of the ring would solidify Zayn as a babyface on a SmackDown roster more in need of fresh good guys than bad. It would also make for a fresh dynamic for a rematch between Zayn and Hardy in the immediate future.
The Critic of the Critics is immensely talented and has looked more spry after his time off. He works better as a face than a heel, especially given the awkward character he has sold lately. With a fresh perspective, he could compete with all the top heels, even potentially Roman Reigns.
This is far from a guarantee, but it would continue the blue brand's rebuild since the return The Tribal Chief's return at SummerSlam. Zayn can play a more natural role on a show that is thriving with stronger characters.