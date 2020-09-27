Projecting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Clash of Champions 2020

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday will be an action-packed event. Every title will be on the line, with some of the best in the business fighting for gold. This will lead to many dangerously contentious contests.

This environment is perfect for a timely turn. Several wrestlers stand out as being set for either a dramatic turn to evil or an emotional return to the light.

While top matches such as Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton and Bayley vs. Nikki Cross may show promise, it is matches like Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso and Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn that will lead the discussion.

These heated contests promise change. There is a scent of betrayal in the air. Will Kalisto turn against the group he created, Lucha House Party? Could Shayna Baszler abandon her abusive tag team partner, Nia Jax?

The future is bright, but the present promises changes for the better. And Clash of Champions could mark some important reboots.