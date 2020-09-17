US Open Golf 2020 Leaderboard: Live Look at Round 1 Scores, Overall Predictions

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Justin Thomas sat back and watched Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm duel throughout the FedEx Cup, but on Thursday, he proved why he is possibly a better contender to win the 2020 U.S. Open.

Thomas put together a masterful round at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, to become the clubhouse leader from the morning threesomes with a five-under 65.

Thomas, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy carded the best under-par scores from the morning groups on a course that was expected to be difficult for most players.

Instead, seven players ended with scores in red numbers and a handful of golfers have taken advantage of the course early in the afternoon play, including Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler.

US Open Leaderboard

Justin Thomas (-5)

Patrick Reed (-4)

Joaquin Niemann (-4)

Rory McIlroy (-3)

Rory Sabbatini (-3)

Thomas Pieters (-3)

Rickie Fowler (-3)

Full leaderboard can be found on PGATour.com. Updated as of 3:45 p.m. ET.

Predictions

Justin Thomas Remains at Top of Leaderboard

Thomas was a secondary figure to the Johnson-Rahm duel over the three-tournament run of the FedEx Cup, but he entered Winged Foot off a strong showing at the Tour Championship, where he had three rounds of 66.

The 27-year-old proved in the week before the PGA Championship that he could win in a loaded field at the FedEx-St. Jude Invitational. He transferred some of that form into Thursday's first round, as he carded 11 pars, six birdies and a bogey.

Thomas' first-round 65 was the lowest round in any U.S. Open to be played at Winged Foot.

Winged Foot has hosted five previous U.S. Opens, and the course wreaked havoc on the golfers in 2006. Geoff Ogilvy's winning score was five over.

Thomas may not produce three more rounds of 65, but the opening score will likely give him a cushion over the other competitors and boost his confidence on a treacherous course.

If the course tightens up over the next three days, not only does Thomas have the morale boost in hand, but he owns a larger buffer if he drops a few shots.

Rory McIlroy Makes Serious Run at 1st Major Title Since 2014

McIlroy was close to as consistent as Thomas on Thursday morning.

The four-time major winner recorded 13 pars, four birdies and a single bogey during his first trip around Winged Foot.

The lone slip-up in his round occurred on the first hole, which served as the start of his second nine. He recovered almost immediately with a birdie at No. 3.

McIlroy admitted that he played a bit more relaxed than he typically does during the first round of a major, per The Guardian's Ewan Murray.

"I've maybe been putting myself under a little too much pressure to get off to a good start," McIlroy said. "First round of a major, you're always anxious to play well and maybe I've overthought it at times. I just went out today and just took what was given to me. I was a little more relaxed and played really nicely."

Similarly to Thomas, McIlroy needs to produce the same level of consistency to keep an advantage over some of the other top golfers in the field.

McIlroy will also have an advantage in seeing how the course will play Friday. Since he has an afternoon tee time, he can adjust to the difficulties of the course based off how the players in the morning threesomes performed.

If he carries his good form into the next few rounds, McIlroy could produce his second straight top-10 finish at the U.S. Open and be in contention for his first major win since 2014.

