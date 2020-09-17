Video: Patrick Reed Hits Hole-in-One in Round 1 of 2020 US Open at Winged Foot

John Minchillo/Associated Press

With one shot, Patrick Reed turned his opening round of the 2020 U.S. Open in the right direction.

Reed double-bogeyed No. 5 to drop to two over before a birdie on No. 6. His tee shot on the par-three seventh took one bounce before dropping in the cup.

Sportscasting's Luke Norris noted 44 golfers had previously recorded a hole-in-one at the U.S. Open. Rory Sabbatini was the most recent, getting an eagle on the 12th hole in the first round of the 2019 edition at Pebble Beach.

Through eight holes, Reed is tied for fifth at one under at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.