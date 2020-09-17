US Open Golf 2020 Leaderboard: Latest Scores, Round 1 Standings at Winged Foot

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The second major golf tournament of 2020 is underway, as Thursday morning marked the beginning of this year's U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. The course is hosting a major for the first time since the 2006 U.S. Open. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in June, but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Open comes six weeks after the PGA Championship, which was the first major of the year and was won by Collin Morikawa, his first victory at a major tournament.

When the U.S. Open took place at Winged Foot in 2006, the winner (Geoff Ogilvy) finished at five over par, showing how challenging this course can be. So, don't be surprised to see similar scores this week, especially because many of the golfers in the field don't have much experience (if any at all) at the course.

While the tournament has now began, some of the favorites won't be teeing off until this afternoon. Here's a look at several groups to keep an eye on later in the day.

Afternoon Groups to Watch

Tee 1, 1:16 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

It's clear why this is one of the opening-round groups that will be most watched: Because Johnson was the favorite heading into the tournament because of his recent run of success. The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world has finished first or second in each of his past four tournaments and is coming off a win at the TOUR Championship.

Johnson has only won one previous major, as he was victorious at the 2016 U.S. Open. But with how well he's playing lately (no scores higher than 71 in his past 16 rounds, only two at 70 or higher), he could be on his way to winning the tournament this weekend.

But Johnson is also playing alongside a pair of solid golfers in DeChambeau and Finau. Neither has won a major tournament before, but DeChambeau is ranked No. 9 in the world and Finau is ranked No. 16 as both have played well in 2020.

All eyes will be on Johnson, but this group as a whole should be fun to watch. Don't be surprised if this trio gets off to a strong start and is near the top of the leaderboard entering the weekend.

Tee 1, 1:27 p.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm

Rahm is the clear top contender among this group, as he's one of the golfers most likely to challenge Johnson for the win this weekend. The No. 2-ranked golfer in the world, Rahm has never won a major tournament, but he's played well this year, including a win at the BMW Championship last month and a fourth-place finish at the TOUR Championship.

After a tough stretch earlier in the summer, Rahm won the Memorial Tournament in July, a victory that briefly moved him up to the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Ranking. Although Johnson took that spot, Rahm continues to play well and has momentum entering the U.S. Open.

This group is also noteworthy because Mickelson will begin his return to Winged Foot, the course where he nearly won the U.S. Open in 2006. Mickelson finished tied for second at that tournament at six over par, but he would have beat Ogilvy (five over) had he not double bogeyed the final hole.

The 43-year-old Casey has never won a major tournament, but he tied for second at the PGA Championship last month, marking his best finish in one. Perhaps he could rise to the occasion again and have another strong showing.

Coincidentally, all three of these golfers played at Arizona State University in their college days.

Tee 10, 1:38 p.m. ET: Billy Horschel, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker

Horschel and Snedeker are solid golfers who could end up playing well at the U.S. Open, but this is an afternoon group to watch because of Schauffele, who is currently the No. 7-ranked golfer in the world. And since his first major tournament in 2017, he's had quite a few strong showings at the big events.

Schauffele has six top-10 finishes at majors, which included tying for third at last year's U.S. Open and tying for 10th at the PGA Championship last month. He has yet to win a major tournament, but he appears to be on the right track to eventually break through.

Not only that, but Schauffele is coming off one of his best showings of the year. At the TOUR Championship, the 26-year-old finished 18 under par (shooting 67, 65, 67 and 66 in the four rounds, respectively) as he tied for second behind Johnson.

Perhaps Schauffele is about to have another strong showing and again impress at a major tournament. And if things break right, perhaps he'll also get the first big victory of his career.