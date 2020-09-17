US Open Golf 2020: Thursday Tee Times, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's major golf tournaments haven't taken place when originally scheduled. In fact, there wasn't one held until early August, when Collin Morikawa became a first-time major winner by claiming victory at the PGA Championship.

Another major is set to begin Thursday, when the U.S. Open (scheduled to take place in June) will begin at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. It's the first time that the course has hosted a major tournament since the 2006 U.S. Open.

The early favorite to win is Dustin Johnson, ranked No. 1 in the world, who has finished first or second in each of his past four tournaments, which includes wins at The Northern Trust and the Tour Championship. He's looking to win his second career major tournament and his first since the 2016 U.S. Open.

Here's everything you need to know as Thursday's opening round gets underway.

2020 U.S. Open 1st-Round Information

Date: Thursday, Sept. 17

TV: Golf Channel (7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET), NBC (2-5 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Tee Times: A complete list of tee times is available at PGATour.com.

Tournament Preview

How consistent has Dustin Johnson been of late? Well, he hasn't posted a score above a 71 in any of his past 16 rounds, and he's only carded a 70 or higher twice. It's the sort of dominant form that will give him a ton of momentum heading into the U.S. Open.

But it's also not a guarantee that Johnson is on his way to another major tournament victory. There are plenty of strong contenders in the field who will be looking to come away with the win themselves.

One of those challengers is No. 2-ranked Jon Rahm, who is looking to win the first major tournament of his career. The 25-year-old has also been playing well of late, finishing 13th or better at his past four tournaments, which included winning the BMW Championship.

Last year, Rahm had his best career showing at a major tournament when he finished tied for third at the U.S. Open.

"I've always thought the U.S. Open is the type of golf course I can win on," Rahm told Rex Hoggard of GolfChannel.com. "I know my game can win on any golf course, but when you're playing good, again, it becomes a mental challenge, right, so I welcome those."

There aren't a ton of golfers in the field with past experience at Winged Foot. However, there will be some veterans returning to the course, such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Woods first played at Winged Foot in the 1997 PGA Championship, when he finished 29th at six over par. He fared worse during the 2006 U.S. Open, as he shot a 76 in each of the first two rounds and missed the cut.

Although Woods hasn't been playing his best golf of late, he's looking to become a four-time U.S. Open champion, which would move him into a tie with Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus for the most all time.

Meanwhile, Mickelson will be looking to avenge his previous trip to Winged Foot at the 2006 U.S. Open. He finished tied for second at six over par, and had he not double bogeyed the final hole, he would have beat Geoff Ogilvy, who came in first at five over.

Winged Foot is a challenging course, and there are likely to be some high scores. It will be exciting to see which golfers are battling for the win come Sunday afternoon.