Carson Wentz Praises 'Game Wrecker' Aaron Donald Ahead of Rams vs. Eagles

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles couldn't block rookie Chase Young in his first NFL game Sunday during a loss to the Washington Football Team.

Now they have to deal with arguably the best player in the league in Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in Week 2.

"Aaron Donald, he's a monster," Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "Everyone knows it. Everyone around the league knows the type of player he is and how he can really disrupt an offensive game plan. And so for us, we're aware of that. Somebody we've got to always know where he is, but at the same time, we've got to execute, not play afraid, not play timid. ... He is a game wrecker."

That's one way to put it.

This is Donald's seventh year in the league, and he already has three Defensive Player of the Year awards, six Pro Bowl nods and five All-Pro selections. He led the NFL with 20.5 sacks in 2018 and followed with 12.5 sacks last year.

That the Eagles allowed eight sacks in Sunday's loss to Washington doesn't bode well for Wentz moving forward.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Especially in Week 2 against Donald.