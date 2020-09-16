Yankees News: James Paxton Won't Return from Arm Injury in Regular Season

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Yankees left-handed starting pitcher James Paxton, who has not played since Aug. 20 because of a strained flexor tendon in his left arm, will not return to the field before the end of the regular season on Sept. 27.

Per Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com, Paxton was placed on the 45-day injured list on Wednesday. He had previously been on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26 but experienced a setback last week when he experienced discomfort during a throwing program on flat ground.



He is eligible to be activated for the American League Division Series if the Yanks advance to that round, but as Caldera noted, "he's unlikely to provide much length if he's even healthy by then."

Paxton, 31, has gone 1-1 in five starts for the Yanks this season alongside a 6.64 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20.1 innings. He gave up three earned runs in each of his five starts.

Paxton, who will be a free agent after this season, arrived in the Bronx before the 2019 season as part of a deal with the Seattle Mariners. The Yanks sent over three prospects, including current M's starting pitcher Justus Sheffield.

He went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA and 186 punchouts in 150.2 frames last year.

In his absence, the Yanks are rolling with a rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ, Deivi Garcia and Jordan Montgomery.

New York has won its last six games to move to 27-21 leading into Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yanks currently occupy a wild card spot by virtue of being second in the American League East.