AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 16

Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone welcomed us to the show before we went right to the ring. Jurassic Express was waiting for FTR when The Young Bucks came out, superkicked the ref for no reason and left without saying anything.

FTR mocked them as they walked by backstage before heading to the ring. Dax Harwood started off against Jungle Boy and used his size advantage to take control right away. He and Cash Wheeler exchanged tags and double team moves to keep the young man isolated.

Jungle Boy used his agility to hit a few dropkicks to turn things in his favor. Once Luchasaurus tagged in, FTR was hesitant to engage with him. They used a distraction to attack him from behind.

The tag team champions kept the pace steady as they used mat wrestling techniques to keep their opponents on defense. Luchasaurus missed Wheeler and dove into the crowd at one point. This allowed FTR to team up on Jungle Boy and get the win by cheating.

Grade: B

Analysis

The Young Bucks turning heel has been fun to watch and having them come out and assault the ref before this match for no reason was a quick way to further that storyline.

The fight that followed was the kind of fast-paced tag team action we have come to expect from AEW. These two teams showed a lot of chemistry and had some great exchanges.

There were a few points when slowing down would have benefitted them but it's a small quibble. Overall, the match was a fun way to kick off the show.