Cowboys' Mike McCarthy: Home Opener Will Have Fans at 25 Percent Capacity

The Dallas Cowboys lost their season opener on the road to the Los Angeles Rams, but they will apparently have some help in their home opener on Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons.

"I think it'll be a lot different in AT&T (Stadium on) Sunday because obviously we'll have 25% capacity," head coach Mike McCarthy said, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. "So we'll have some live energy in the building. I'm pretty confident the music and the game operations will be a little different than it was this past week."

According to Epstein, Jerry Jones did not confirm how many fans will be in attendance for the game against the Atlanta Falcons during a Tuesday radio appearance.

"We'll just continue to play that by ear and see how that goes," Jones said. "We don't necessarily have to do that, and we'll announce what the attendance is at the game."

AT&T Stadium seats 80,000 people and can expand to as many as 100,000 if standing room is accounted for in crowd projections.

In August, the Cowboys announced their Safe Stadium Policy after working with public health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the NFL and officials in the state of Texas to maximize safety measures for fans who attend their home games.

Fans will need to remain in seating blocks known as "pods" that are socially distanced apart from each other. What's more, they will be required to wear masks and will encounter safety measures such as hand sanitizer stations across the stadium, mobile ticketing and touch-free concession payment.

Sunday's game will be the first of eight home contests for the Cowboys this season, and Jones' comments suggest the team will "play [things] by ear" as more information becomes available and there is some experience to fall back on after the game against the Falcons.