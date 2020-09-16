Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson Headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Nominees

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Quarterback Peyton Manning, wide receiver Calvin Johnson and defensive back Charles Woodson headlined the first-time nominees announced Wednesday as part of the 130-player group eligible for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

The full list includes 65 offensive players, 49 defensive players and 16 special teamers. The group of nominees will be reduced to 25 in November and 15 in January before the Class of 2021 is announced during Super Bowl week in February.

