49ers' Richard Sherman Suffered Setbacks in Calf Injury Recovery, Says Shanahan

Scot Tucker/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a setback regarding the calf injury that has left him on injured reserve since Week 2.

"We were hoping to get him back this week," head coach Kyle Shanahan said, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "Some setbacks last week, the healing hasn't gone the way we were hoping for. I know we're going to try a few different procedures this week, but I know I'm not counting on him this week. We'll see how that goes with the new stuff we're gonna try."

Shanahan explained: "He's gonna get some shots that he thinks can help in his leg. No surgeries or anything, just different types of shots to take to see if they can take the inflammation down and stuff like that."

Sherman established himself as one of the NFL's top corners with five Pro Bowl appearances and three First-Team All-Pro selections across nine years with the Niners and Seattle Seahawks. He's continued to play at a high level, recording 61 total tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions last season.

The 32-year-old Stanford product has remained mostly durable throughout his career. His most notable setback was a ruptured Achilles suffered during the 2017 season with the Seahawks.

Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson will provide depth at the position.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Sherman may not be the lockdown, game-changing defensive back he was during his peak seasons in Seattle. That said, he's still a highly effective player in coverage, and the San Francisco pass defense likely won't be nearly as efficient without him.