Ranking the Greatest NBA Playoff Blocks of All Time

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Momentum-changing plays in the NBA playoffs typically happen on the offensive end with a big dunk or a clutch basket up against the shot clock. But some of the biggest postseason moments have come on defense with big-time blocked shots.

We were reminded of that again Tuesday when Bam Adebayo met Jayson Tatum at the apex of an attempted dunk to seal a Game 1 Eastern Conference Finals victory for the Miami Heat.

The play begged the question: What are the greatest playoff blocks of all time? Let's dive in.