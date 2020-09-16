US Open Field 2020: Best Odds, Picks for Winged Foot Sleepers and Favorites

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are favored to extend their duel from the FedEx Cup into the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club.

Johnson and Rahm have the two lowest odds to win the second major of 2020, and given their recent form, it would not be a surprise to see them at the top of the leaderboard Sunday.

But not all of the golfers in contention come Sunday will have had low odds assigned to them to win the tournament.

Collin Morikawa was not considered one of the favorites before he won the 2020 PGA Championship, and there is potential for another major winner to come from the middle of the odds pack.

Best U.S. Open Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Video Play Button Videos you might like

Favorites

Dustin Johnson (+850; bet $100 to win $850)

Johnson's odds to conquer Winged Foot increased over the last few days.

The 36-year-old began the week around +600 to capture his second major title, and now he sits at +850 one day before play begins.

Given his incredible form, that is probably the best price you will get Johnson at if he is in the mix for the win over the next four days.

The FedEx Cup winner owns four consecutive top-two finishes and has a trio of top-three placings at major tournaments since 2018.

The key for Johnson, and every golfer in the field, will be to avoid hitting the ball into the thick rough.

Johnson was 10th in driving distance during the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, but he was only 118th in driving accuracy at 59 percent.

If there is a shortcoming in Johnson's game, it could be his accuracy off the tee, but he has overcome that recently to record high finishes.

Jon Rahm (+900)

While Johnson's odds have gone up, Rahm's decreased.

The Spaniard is close to being a co-favorite on the same odds as Johnson, and you can't blame bettors for going after Rahm at that price.

After tying for 13th at the PGA Championship, Rahm reeled off a tie for sixth at the Northern Trust, first at the BMW Championship and fourth at the Tour Championship.

Rahm's playoff win over Johnson at the BMW Championship should be a good example of how well he can putt under pressure.

Rahm finished second in scoring average at 69.127 and 13th in birdie average at 4.22 during the recently completed PGA Tour season.

The most important statistic in comparison to Johnson is his 63.11 percent driving accuracy, which is just over four percentage points better than the favorite.

If Rahm is more accurate off the tee, he could avoid the rough and create more birdie opportunities to distance himself from the competition.

Sleepers

Tommy Fleetwood (+3500)

Tommy Fleetwood has a knack for success at the U.S. Open.

The Englishman took fourth in 2017 and second in 2018 to record two of his three best major finishes. The other was second at The Open in 2019.

Fleetwood's penchant for playing well on notably tough courses could give him an edge at Winged Foot.

The 29-year-old produced a decent four rounds at the PGA Championship, which was highlighted by a second-round 64.

After he was eliminated from the FedEx Cup, Fleetwood went over to Europe to play in the Portugal Masters, where he finished third thanks to a final-round 64.

Since he comes into Winged Foot in decent form and has a good recent track record at the U.S. Open, Fleetwood is worth a look with much deeper odds than Johnson and Rahm.

Matthew Fitzpatrick (+6000)

Matthew Fitzpatrick has fit into the sleeper role at majors for quite some time now.

The 26-year-old has yet to replicate his tie for seventh at The Masters in 2016, but he has been around the top 10 in his last few major starts.

Since the 2018 U.S. Open, Fitzpatrick placed in the top 20 in four of his six major appearances.

His consistency at majors combined with his decent form of late could make Fitzpatrick an intriguing option at +6000 to win the tournament.

While Johnson and Rahm were dueling at the BMW Championship, Fitzpatrick produced a 68-67 finish to land in a tie for sixth at Olympia Fields Country Club, which was the most difficult of the three FedEx Cup courses.

Fitzpatrick also stood out in crowded fields at the Memorial Tournament, where he finished third, and the FedEx-St. Jude Invitational, where he landed in sixth.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from PGATour.com and EuropeanTour.com

