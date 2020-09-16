Dodgers Pitcher Caleb Ferguson to Undergo MRI After Suffering Arm Injury

Derrick Tuskan/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers notched a key 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres in Tuesday's National League West showdown, but it wasn't all good news for the victors.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson will undergo an MRI on his elbow on Wednesday after Tuesday's tests were unable to determine whether he suffered a notable injury.

The southpaw struck out the only batter he faced Tuesday and is pitching the best baseball of his career.

He has a 2.89 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 27 strikeouts and just three walks in 18.2 innings in 2020, which is a far cry from last season when he posted a 4.84 ERA. Only Blake Treinen and Kenley Jansen have pitched in more games for the Dodgers this year.

While Los Angeles will miss his presence in the bullpen, it does have Jake McGee, Adam Kolarek and Victor Gonzalez as lefty options heading into the stretch run of the season.

They will all need to pitch well to make up for any potential absence of Ferguson as the Dodgers look to hold onto their 2.5-game lead in the division and overcome their recent inconsistency that has seen them go 4-5 in their last nine contests.