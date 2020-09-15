Zion Williamson, Ja Morant Headline 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Teams

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

The NBA announced its NBA All-Rookie first and second teams Tuesday, and Zion Williamson and Ja Morant unsurprisingly headlined the list.

Here are the selections:

First Team

Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies

Kendrick Nunn, G, Miami Heat

Brandon Clarke, F, Memphis Grizzlies

Zion Williamson, F, New Orleans Pelicans

Eric Paschall, F, Golden State Warriors

Second Team

Tyler Herro, G, Miami Heat

Terence Davis, G, Toronto Raptors

Coby White, G, Chicago Bulls

P.J. Washington, F, Charlotte Hornets

Rui Hachimura, F, Washington Wizards

Williamson, 20, played in only 24 games this season but established himself as a superstar in the making, averaging 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and a surprising 42.9 percent from three (albeit on only 0.6 attempts per game).

His overall lack of playing time meant he finished third in the Rookie of the Year voting behind Memphis Grizzlies point guard (and Rookie of the Year winner) Ja Morant and Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn. Both were first-team All-Rookie selections as well.

The 21-year-old Morant more than justified his No. 2 overall selection in last year's draft, averaging 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game while producing some of the best at-the-rim highlights of the season.

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Nunn, an undrafted rookie, became a starter for the Heat this year, averaging 15.3 points and 3.3 assists per game. His emergence, along with the development of players like Duncan Robinson and second-team selection Tyler Herro (13.5 PPG, 38.9 percent from three), is a major reason why the Heat have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Clarke was likewise a revelation, averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds after the being the No. 21 overall pick in last summer's draft. Morant, Clarke and second-year big man Jaren Jackson Jr. should have the Grizzlies feeling excited about their future.

Paschall rounded out the All-Rookie first team, putting up solid numbers on a Warriors team decimated by injuries this season. The former Villanova Wildcat averaged 14 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, becoming a key offensive pillar for a Dubs team that struggled without top stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.