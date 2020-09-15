DeAndre Hopkins Talks 14-Catch Cardinals Debut, Kyler Murray Chemistry, More

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

After posting a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards in his first game with the Arizona Cardinals, who upset the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers 24-20 in Week 1, Deandre Hopkins shared his thoughts with team writer Kyle Odegard.

Among his goals as he adjusts to his new team? A Super Bowl ring.

When reflecting on how he has never led the league in receptions or receiving yards, despite three All-Pro selections across seven seasons in Houston, Hopkins had a different goal in mind:

"It would be better if I could have a championship," the 28-year-old admitted.

The wide receiver, who has averaged 98.3 receiving yards per game since arriving in 2013, believes he can be productive as he's surrounded by quarterback Kyler Murray, who opened with 26 completions on 40 attempts for 230 yards and a touchdown, and NFL veteran Larry Fitzgerald (4-of-5, 34 yards in Week 1) joining Christian Kirk (1-of-5 in Week 1) alongside him.

"I think I can have an amazing season in an offense like this," he said. "It's an offense that gets its playmakers the ball. Ball out quick. Great scheme. And when you've got a great quarterback like Kyler, anything's possible."

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, who also praised the performance of his other wideouts, said the chemistry between Murray and Hopkins was simply a matter of the type of player Hopkins is.

"Any time you have a dominant player like Hop, he's going to mesh with any quarterback that he steps foot on the field with," Kingsbury said. "He's just that type of presence when he's out there, and I think [Sunday], when we were struggling a little bit on offense, Kyler went to him and continued to go to him."

If Murray, who was sacked twice in Week 1, is able to stay on his feet in Week 2 against a Washington defense that toppled Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz eight times and intercepted him twice, the Cardinals' pass-heavy scheme that worked so well against San Francisco should give Hopkins another opportunity to dominate.