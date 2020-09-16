Nike Dunk High 'Spartan Green' Raffle List, Release Date and Photos

Nike Dunk High 'Spartan Green' Raffle List, Release Date and PhotosSeptember 16, 2020
The Nike Dunk series has had a major comeback this year, becoming perhaps the preeminent low in the sneaker world.
Nike's looking to capitalize on that rise in popularity by bringing back the Highs. The first notable release comes this Friday—the Dunk High Spartan—and has a heavy Michigan State feel.
"The Dunk High is back, and this time it's been designed for a kick-step entrance," Nike's release said. "Inspired by one of the most competitive state universities in the US, this model uses classic Dunk elements like a feather-light, full-grain leather upper, OG tooling and a mesh tongue to provide peak quality and comfort. And in case you find yourself facing down your rivals, this Spartan Green colorway lets the competition know which crew you rep."
Dunk High Spartan Release Information
Date: Friday, Sept. 18
Time: 10 a.m. ET
Where: SNKRS App/Nike.com
Raffles:
The rapid rise in the Dunk's popularity would be a surprise to anyone just a few years ago, when the highs probably would have found their way to the clearance rack. While these things tend to be cyclical, it's now hard to imagine a world where Dunks wouldn't be one of the most popular shoes on the market.
They're striking, clean and have an infinite number of colorways that make them one of the best basketball shoes on the market to wear casually.
In other words: Buyers are going to need plenty of luck to get these on the app and not have to resort to StockX for the markup.