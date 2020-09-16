Nike Dunk High 'Spartan Green' Raffle List, Release Date and Photos

Nike

The Nike Dunk series has had a major comeback this year, becoming perhaps the preeminent low in the sneaker world.

Nike's looking to capitalize on that rise in popularity by bringing back the Highs. The first notable release comes this Friday—the Dunk High Spartan—and has a heavy Michigan State feel.

"The Dunk High is back, and this time it's been designed for a kick-step entrance," Nike's release said. "Inspired by one of the most competitive state universities in the US, this model uses classic Dunk elements like a feather-light, full-grain leather upper, OG tooling and a mesh tongue to provide peak quality and comfort. And in case you find yourself facing down your rivals, this Spartan Green colorway lets the competition know which crew you rep."

Nike

Dunk High Spartan Release Information

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 10 a.m. ET