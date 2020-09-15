Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Respected Dontari Poe's Decision to Kneel During Anthem

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed support for Dontari Poe's decision to kneel during the national anthem prior to the team's Week 1 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Poe was the only Cowboys player to kneel on the sideline.

"I thought our players showed respect to Poe's decision," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan (via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr.). "They did show a sensitivity to our fans as a team but also asked in a very sensitivity to have the help we hope comes. Our team was very real and genuine in the way we approached it."

Jones was once steadfastly against the idea of players protesting during the anthem. He helped stage a show of unity with players prior to a 2017 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team's owner since 1989, Jones expected that to be a one-off to settle the matter. Instead, the protest movement continued to grow across the NFL.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jones reiterated his stance in 2018, telling reporters he expected Cowboys players to "stand at the anthem, toe on the line."

Jones' tone began changing prior to the 2020 season, with nationwide protests ongoing after the shootings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Jacob Blake.

"That was then, two years ago," he told reporters in August of his 2018 comments. "This is now. We've had very, very sensitive times."

The 77-year-old followed up during a Sept. 4 appearance on 105.3 The Fan to add he wanted the Cowboys to engage in social activism "in a way that gives us a chance to move the ball forward."