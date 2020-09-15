US Open Odds 2020: Predictions for Top Favorites Heading into Winged Foot

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Brooks Koepka would almost certainly have entered this week's U.S. Open at Winged Foot as one of the top favorites in a loaded field.

Koepka has won two of the last three U.S. Open titles, including back-to-back victories in 2017 and 2018. He was also the runner-up at last year's tournament at Pebble Beach after posting a 68 in each of the final two rounds.

The four-time major champion has been one of the steadiest and most reliable competitors on golf's biggest stages, and he seemed primed to add to his trophy case at Winged Foot. Only, Koepka will not be on the course in Mamaroneck, New York, this week.

The 30-year-old announced he was withdrawing from this year's tournament due to health reasons, robbing the field of one of its top contenders.

With Koepka out of the picture, his good friend and FedEx Cup winner Dustin Johnson is now the top betting favorite. Here is a closer look at Johnson's status, as well as some of the other top favorites heading into this week.

US Open Betting Odds

All odds via DraftKings



Dustin Johnson (+850)

Jon Rahm (+1000)

Justin Thomas (+1400)

Xander Schauffele (+1600)

Rory McIlroy (+1800)

Collin Morikawa (+2000)

Bryson DeChambeau (+2800)

Webb Simpson (+2800)

Breaking Down Top Favorites at Winged Foot

Dustin Johnson

John Bazemore/Associated Press

There is no question Johnson has earned his status as the 2020 PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Johnson has three wins and a pair of second places this season. He has finished second or better in each of his last four outings, including a tie for second at the PGA Championship last month.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion snuffed out any hope he would be caught in the Tour Championship by posting a 64 in the third round, with a final-round 68 giving him the first FedEx Cup of his career.

Now, the 36-year-old begins his quest for his second major.

Winged Foot would seem to set up well for D.J. He ranks 10th in driving distance and ninth in strokes gained from tee to green. Johnson also ranks first in eagle average, seventh in birdie average and eighth in scoring average.

But renewed confidence and a steely mentality has been Johnson's biggest weapon this season.

Johnson nearly won the BMW Championship after holing a sensational birdie putt on the 72nd hole, losing in a playoff only after Jon Rahm made a stunning putt of his own. Rahm caught Johnson at the Tour Championship just one week later, but the South Carolina native would not be denied this time around.

When Johnson is in a groove, he is nearly impossible to beat. A confident D.J. will head into this week hoping to add another U.S. Open title to his resume.

Jon Rahm

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Rahm might very well have been the Tour Player of the Year had he managed to stay hot at the Tour Championship.

The Spaniard has two wins to go along with a runner-up finish and a third-place finish, but his wins stand out among the rest.

Rahm won the Memorial Tournament and BMW Championship, two tournaments played under the hardest of conditions both in terms of course layout and weather conditions. This would seem to give him an opportunity to win in just about any tournament.

Like Johnson, Rahm is a big hitter, ranking 22nd in driving distance. But Rahm has had more success finding fairways, ranking 56th in driving accuracy and fourth in strokes gained off the tee. The 25-year-old's overall steadiness has also resulted in him leading the tour in total strokes gained.

Can the Arizona State product get off to a better start at Winged Foot? He tied for 13th at the PGA Championship, but he was just one under entering the weekend.

Rahm has the firepower and the game to capture his first major this week. Whether he can post a good score in the first round might determine his chances for the rest of the tournament.

Collin Morikawa

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Are the oddsmakers continuing to sleep on Morikawa?

The 23-year-old has been a dynamo in his second year as a professional, finishing sixth in the FedEx Cup standings and winning the PGA Championship after shooting -11 on the weekend.

The Cal product is hardly a prolific driver, but he ranks 31st in driving accuracy. He also ranks fifth in eagle average and 29th in birdie average. Moreover, the Los Angeles native is one of the best iron players in the game, ranking second in strokes gained from approach.

The determinant will be the putter.

Morikawa ranks just 128th in strokes gained putting and 131st in three-putt avoidance. He also ranks 188th in putts made between 15 and 20 feet.

Still, the U.S. Open is about precise shot-making, particularly when approaching greens, and Morikawa's ability to dial it in with his irons might help him win his second consecutive major.

All stats obtained via PGATour.com, unless otherwise noted.