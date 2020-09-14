Patrick Mahomes: Proposing to Girlfriend More Nerve-Wracking Than Super Bowl

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes secured the second ring of his NFL career when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews earlier this month—but in an interview with KCSP 610 Sports Radio on Monday, the 24-year-old said the Super Bowl ring came more easily:

Question: "What’s more nervous, fourth quarter of the Super Bowl or finally proposing to your longtime girlfriend?

Mahomes: "Probably proposing, I would say. You don’t think it’s going to be nerve-wracking, especially when you’ve been with someone for so long. But before you get on that knee, your heart is racing, I promise you that.”

Kansas City fans can breathe a little easier knowing that their quarterback has the mental readiness to handle another Super Bowl fourth quarter, now that he handled the engagement ring.