Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 2, 2020

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
Omar Vega/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Tuesday:

Matthews, a certified personal trainer who has a bachelor's degree in kinesiology, operates Brittany Lynne Fitness, a series of online fitness training programs.

Per sportswriter Farzin Vousoughian, Matthews posted the location of her engagement, which happened to be a suite in Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Chiefs.

Mahomes and Matthews both got rings at Arrowhead on Tuesday, as the Chiefs received their Super Bowl LIV rings as well:

Matthews also celebrated her birthday on Monday.

Per Helen Murphy of People Magazine, Matthews and Mahomes began dating when the two attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.