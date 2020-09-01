Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Omar Vega/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Tuesday:

Matthews, a certified personal trainer who has a bachelor's degree in kinesiology, operates Brittany Lynne Fitness, a series of online fitness training programs.

Per sportswriter Farzin Vousoughian, Matthews posted the location of her engagement, which happened to be a suite in Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Chiefs.

Mahomes and Matthews both got rings at Arrowhead on Tuesday, as the Chiefs received their Super Bowl LIV rings as well:

Matthews also celebrated her birthday on Monday.

Per Helen Murphy of People Magazine, Matthews and Mahomes began dating when the two attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.