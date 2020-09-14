B.J. Foster to Remain with Texas Despite Reportedly Quitting Team Mid-Game

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Two days after Texas 5-star safety B.J. Foster reportedly quit the team during the Longhorns' 59-3 win over UTEP, coach Tom Herman said the junior starter will remain with the team, per ESPN.

According to a report from OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson, Foster was frustrated with his lack of playing time and walked off the field on Saturday. But Herman said the Texas native, who played in 22 games for the Longhorns in his first two seasons, spoke with coaches to remedy the situation:

"He was very contrite, very apologetic. We'll handle the discipline in-house. He knows what he did was wrong and let his frustration get the best of him. It's OK to be frustrated, but we've got to be able to control our actions. He realizes that, and again, is very apologetic and will serve his penance internally, and it'll be water under the bridge for us and his team."

As 24/7 Sports' No. 3 safety and No. 24 player in the 2018 recruiting class, Foster lived up to expectations upon his arrival in Austin. He totaled 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in 13 games as a true freshman, and rebounded from a hamstring injury to log 34 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception.

But in 2020, Foster's career began to take a turn. He underwent shoulder surgery to fix a lingering injury he sustained as a sophomore and would miss spring practice, and he began voluntary workouts this summer with a broken hand he suffered in an off-field incident that involved "a fight with a car bumper," per Herman.

Per the Dallas Morning News' Marcus Krum, senior Chris Brown started ahead of Foster on Saturday, recording two tackles and a pass breakup in the first half.