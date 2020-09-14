Warriors Rumors: Multiple Execs Believe GSW Targeting a Wing in 2020 NBA Draft

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Even though the NBA draft has been pushed back to mid-November and plans for the event are up in the air, conversations surrounding what teams are looking for this offseason are ongoing. And per The Ringer, multiple league executives believe the Golden State Warriors, who have the No. 2 pick, want to draft a wing.

In The Ringer's mock draft, Kevin O'Connor sent Maccabi Tel Aviv starter Deni Avdija to Golden State. Avdija, a 6'9", 225-pound forward who averaged 7.4 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, a 1.8 assists per game as Maccabi made a run at the EuroLeague Final Four before the season's cancellation, is only 19, and there are some concerns about how his game could translate to the NBA. But his NBA draft profile considers him a strong, athletic player who has shown improvement and "significant potential."

Dayton's Obi Toppin declared for the draft in the spring, and his parents said on the Raising Fame podcast that their son, who was named the Naismith College Player of the Year after averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, wants to play alongside Steph Curry in Golden State (h/t Dan Feldman of NBC Sports). At 6'9", he has the build to develop into a player who could fit easily into the Warriors' wing-less scheme.

With Curry and Klay Thompson scheduled to return next season, the Warriors should be able to stop their skid that sent them from Finals runner-up in 2019 to a 15-50 record that was good for last place in the league this season.

However, the Warriors still need to add talent that can help fill the holes left by the departures of Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala. But the big-spending Warriors are limited when it comes to cap space, so their best bet comes in the upcoming draft.