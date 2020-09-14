US Open 2020 Odds: Early Lines and Predictions for Top Sleepers in the Field

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The sleeper tag typically does not apply to golfers who won a major in the previous year.

However, that is the position Gary Woodland sits in coming into the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion is not in the best form and is far from the favorites' conversation going into Thursday.

Dustin Johnson is locked into the favorite status after his remarkable run through the FedEx Cup, while Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are close behind him with the lowest odds to win the title.

The favorite tag has not been an ideal position to hold lately at majors, as Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry, Tiger Woods and Woodland won with longer odds assigned to them in the last five majors.

2020 U.S. Open Odds

Dustin Johnson (+850; bet $100 to win $850)

Jon Rahm (+1000)

Justin Thomas (+1400)

Xander Schauffele (+1600)

Rory McIlroy (+1800)

Collin Morikawa (+2000)

Bryson DeChambeau (+2800)

Webb Simpson (+2800)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Predictions for Top Sleepers

Gary Woodland (+10000)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Since his tie for fifth at the Workday Charity Open in July, Woodland's form has dropped off.

In his last five starts, Woodland has not finished inside the top 20. His best placing was a tie for 22nd at the Memorial.

Those performances point to Woodland struggling at Winged Foot, but he does hold an advantage in major-winning experience above other golfers with long odds in the field.

The 36-year-old started strong at the PGA Championship with a first-round 67, but he did not record a score above 73 at the season's first major. In fact, in his last four major starts, Woodland has carded 10 rounds of 74 or lower. That could be a positive sign heading into a difficult course.

If Woodland remains consistent over the first two rounds, he could put himself in contention and go after back-to-back U.S. Open titles.

If anything, a steady start could put him in the top 20 or 30 and propel him forward with confidence entering the buildup to The Masters.

At the moment, Woodland sits at +750 to finish in the top 20, which may be the best value for him if you can't trust him winning outright.

Prediction: Top 20

Sungjae Im (+8000)

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Sungjae Im may have the best value of the golfers with deeper odds.

At the Tour Championship, the South Korean finished in a tie for 11th and shot a second-round 64.

One week prior to the start of the FedEx Cup, he gained confidence by shooting four rounds in the 60s at the Wyndham Championship.

Winged Foot is set up to play much more difficult than Sedgefield Country Club, but that performance could be viewed as the turning point in the 22-year-old's year.

In July and August, Im went through a seven-tournament stretch in which he finished outside top 50 or missed the cut in six events. His best finish in that run was a tie for 35th at the FedEx-St. Jude Invitational.

Im is viewed as a long shot to win at Winged Foot because he missed the cut at his last four majors, but he was not terrible at the PGA Championship after shooting a 73 and 71.

If he produces similar scores at a tougher golf course, he could be in great shape. The 2006 U.S. Open at Winged Foot was won by Geoff Ogilvy at five over with a final-round 72.

Im could be placed in a similar tier as Woodland as a potential long shot with a chance to cash in on high odds to even finish in the top 20 at +600.

Prediction: Top 20

