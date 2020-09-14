Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar Top 2020 Forbes List of Highest-Paid Soccer Players

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi topped the list of the world's highest-paid soccer players in 2020, taking home a cool $126 million in earnings, according to Christina Settimi of Forbes.

Messi brought in $92 million in salary and $34 million in endorsements.

He was followed on the list by Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo ($117 million), Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar ($96 million) and Kylian Mbappe ($42 million), Liverpool's Mohamed Salah ($37 million), Manchester United's Paul Pogba ($34 million), Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann ($33 million), Real Madrid's Gareth Bale ($29 million), Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski ($28 million) and Manchester United's David De Gea ($27 million).

