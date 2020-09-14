Jericho-Vince McMahon; Sasha Banks' Return; The Rock's Daughter Set for Surgery

Amr Nabil/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Jericho Still Talks to Vince, Others in WWE

Even though Chris Jericho is one of the biggest faces of WWE's chief rival, All Elite Wrestling, he left on good terms and remains in contact with several people in the locker room—including CEO Vince McMahon.

"I haven't been speaking to a lot of people, but not for any other reason than the fact that we're all busy doing our things, going in our own directions," Jericho said on his Saturday Night Special (h/t Sai Mohan of Wrestling Inc). He continued:

"I still talk to Kevin Owens, Drake Maverick and Samoa Joe. I speak to Edge once in a while. I also text Seth Rollins once in a while.

"I also talk to Vince from time to time. But do I talk to WWE guys on a daily basis? Definitely not. We're all busy people, on different planes, flying to different parts of the world. I still have much respect and love for all of them there."

Anyone else picturing Vince texting Jericho after his Mimosa Mayhem match to say "that was such good s--t?"

It's no surprise that Jericho would still have a relationship with guys in WWE; he was there for nearly two decades and is one of the greatest wrestlers the sport has ever seen. Even if he's a rival, he still watches the product, and guys likely reach out to him for his advice or thoughts on their segments.

Sasha to Return Friday on SmackDown

If you thought Bayley's beatdown of Sasha Banks would keep her off television for a few weeks, think again. Banks will be back on Friday's SmackDown after a one-week absence to address Bayley's attack. The announcement was made during Fox's NFL coverage Sunday.

It will be interesting to see how they handle the promo, though this feels like a bit of a rush job. Bayley is already set to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross at Clash of Champions on Sept. 27. This would have been a perfect opportunity to let Banks take a couple weeks off, giving Bayley further rub for the attack and potentially set up some sort of payback at Clash of Champions.

We'll have to see what Sasha says Friday, but unless the match between Bayley and Cross is turning into a Triple Threat, it's hard to see the benefit in her returning so soon.

Rock's Daughter to Have Knee Surgery

Simone Johnson, the daughter of The Rock and NXT signee, announced she will be having knee surgery in a tweet Sunday.

No timetable has been set for her return. Nor is there any word on the severity of her injury. Johnson has yet to make her NXT debut and has been training at the WWE Performance Center since signing with the company in February.