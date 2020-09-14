US Open Odds 2020: Latest Lines for Top Favorites at Winged Foot

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Over the past month, Dustin Johnson has dominated the PGA Tour. Now, can the 36-year-old keep playing well and finally win the second major tournament of his career?

The 2020 U.S. Open is set to begin Thursday at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, and Johnson enters as the favorite because of his recent success. Although he's been a contender at major tournaments over the past decade, his only victory at one came at the 2016 U.S. Open.

Johnson has finished first or second in each of his past four tournaments. He tied for second at the PGA Championship on Aug. 9, then won The Northern Trust on Aug. 23. He finished second at the BMW Championship on Aug. 30, then won the TOUR Championship on Sept. 7.

During that span, Johnson has shot a 69 or lower in 14 of his 16 rounds. And the only two rounds he didn't score in the 60s, he still didn't play badly, shooting a 70 and a 71.

Johnson will look to carry that momentum into the U.S. Open. Here's a list of odds for the top contenders in this year's tournament, followed by a preview of the event.

Top Odds to Win

Dustin Johnson +750 (bet $100 to win $750)

Jon Rahm +900

Justin Thomas +1200

Rory McIlroy +1200

Collin Morikawa +1400

Xander Schauffele +1400

Bryson DeChambeau +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Webb Simpson +2200

Daniel Berger +2700

Hideki Matsuyama +3100

Tommy Fleetwood +3100

Adam Scott +3300

Jason Day +3300

Justin Rose +3300

Tony Finau +3300

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3400

Patrick Reed +3700

Tyrrell Hatton +3700

Tiger Woods +4100

Complete list of odds available at FanDuel

Tournament Preview

It's been quite a bit since Winged Foot has hosted the U.S. Open. Fourteen years to be exact. So, many of the top contenders don't have any experience at this course.

That includes Dustin Johnson, who will be looking to continue his recent tear. Winged Foot is a tough course, but Johnson has played well no matter where he's been over the past month.

"I'm definitely playing probably the best I've ever played," Johnson said, according to Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. "I really feel like everything is dialed in pretty well. I've got a lot of confidence in everything I'm doing right now. I've played well over the last four events and I'm comfortable in the spot that I'm in."

While Johnson is looking to win the U.S. Open for the second time in five years, Gary Woodland will be looking to win the tournament in back-to-back years. Brooks Koepka, who won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018 and placed second in 2019, isn't playing at this year's event because of injury.

One golfer who should be among the top challengers to Johnson is Jon Rahm, who is seeking his first victory at a major tournament. His best finish at a major came at last year's U.S. Open, in which he tied for third. The 25-year-old Spaniard has been playing well of late, finishing 13th or better at each of his past four tournaments, which includes a win at the BMW Championship last month.

There may not be a ton of golfers with experience at Winged Foot in the field, but there are some, including Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Woods finished 29th in the 1997 PGA Championship at Winged Foot, then he returned to the course for the 2006 U.S. Open, in which he did not fare as well. Woods shot a 76 in each of the first two rounds and missed the cut, which was only the second time in his career that he had done that at a major at that point.

Mickelson nearly won that 2006 U.S. Open. In fact, he would have been victorious at that tournament had he not shot a double bogey on the 18th hole. Instead, he tied for second behind winner Geoff Ogilvy, who finished at five over par.

That just goes to show how challenging Winged Foot is. Of the five U.S. Open tournaments to be held at the course, the winner has finished over par in four of them.

Will Johnson be able to conquer this tricky course and take down his competition? That's what many people will be watching for when the tournament gets underway this week.