Fantasy Football Week 2: Waiver-Wire Must-Adds After First Action

Week 1 of NFL action didn't tell us everything we needed to know about running back rotations and wide receiver target shares. However, several players caught our attention with a strong start to the 2020 season.

As you shuffle your roster in preparation for Week 2, think about some buy-low player stocks that won't land on everyone's radar but may steadily increase over time. As always, check out the upcoming slate of games for favorable matchups.

This week's list features eight players with high-end flex appeal. Some of them can move into the RB2 or WR3 lane with another solid outing. On the other hand, some of the selections below will have more value now than late in the season, so capitalize on touch or target volume before a shift in the pecking order.

These waiver-wire recommendations are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Monday at 7 a.m. ET.