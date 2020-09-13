Nuggets' Calvin Booth Reportedly Interviewed for Kings GM Job

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings reportedly interviewed Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth for their vacant general manager position, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

While that move may appear to be a lateral one, Spears reported that the "interview was for the top basketball executive position with the Kings. The former Kings center ranks second behind president of [basketball operations] Tim Connelly in Denver."

That followed a report from Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee Saturday that Booth was "unlikely to move forward with the Kings in their hiring process." If that's the case, he would join Miami Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon and New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon as candidates to drop out of the search.

Anderson reported that Minnesota Timberwolves executive vice president Sachin Gupta, Houston Rockets assistant general manager Monte McNair and former Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox remain on the Kings' list of potential GM candidates.

The Kings are looking to replace Vlade Divac, who stepped away from the position in August. Advisor Joe Dumars is currently serving as the organization's interim executive vice president of basketball operations.

Booth, 44, served as Denver's assistant general manager until July, when he was promoted to GM.

"Calvin is one of the brightest basketball minds in our league," Connelly said at the time, per Anderson. "We are very fortunate to have him as part of our organization and are extremely excited for his new role."

The Kings have an intriguing young roster, led by De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III. There are questions to be addressed, however, from the future of Buddy Hield in Sacramento to the center position. The Kings are on the right track, and the next general manager will have a solid base to build off of going forward.