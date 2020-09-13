NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: Odds, TV Info, Live Stream, Prediction for Sunday

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will face off in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Los Angeles Lakers are in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010. But there's still one series to be completed in the second round of the NBA playoffs to determine the Lakers' next opponent.

Either the Los Angeles Clippers or Denver Nuggets will advance to the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers can move on with a victory in Sunday's Game 6. If the Nuggets win that contest, then the two teams will play a winner-take-all Game 7 on Tuesday.

While that series concludes, the Celtics and Heat are set to play Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday.

Here's a look at everything you need to know for Sunday's Clippers-Nuggets contest, along with NBA title odds for the remaining teams.

Sunday Schedule

Game 6: No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers (-8) at No. 3 Denver Nuggets, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Odds obtained via FanDuel. Game can be streamed live at ESPN.com.

NBA Title Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +170 (bet $100 to win $170)

Los Angeles Clippers: +185

Boston Celtics: +360

Miami Heat: +480

Denver Nuggets: +6500

Odds obtained via FanDuel.

Sunday Preview, Prediction

With one more win, this will be the most successful season in Clippers history. That was exactly what the team was expecting when it brought in Kawhi Leonard and traded for Paul George last offseason.

From 1970 to 1978, the franchise was known as the Buffalo Braves. It became the San Diego Clippers ahead of the 1978-79 season and then relocated to Los Angeles ahead of the 1984-85 season. Not one time during any of those eras has the team reached the conference finals. In fact, it's only won six playoff series, including its victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the opening round of this year's postseason.

However, there's no guarantee that the Clippers will reach the conference finals this year. The Nuggets trailed 3-1 but won Game 5 to extend their season for at least one more game. And in the first round, they overturned a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Utah Jazz.

"We've been here before," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN). "Our guys believe. We're tough. Everybody continues to count us out. That's the way we like it, and we live to die another day."

On the other side, the Clippers remain confident that they will be able to wrap up the series. In the first round, they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

"We're in the driver's seat," George said, per Field Level Media (h/t ESPN). "We had them where we wanted them. Again, we should have put them away. They came back. They won the game. It comes down to Game 6."

And the series will end with Game 6. After dropping Game 5, the Clippers will bounce back to win and advance, and it will be because of another impressive showing from Leonard.

Last year, Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA title, earning NBA Finals MVP honors. And he's been dominant for Los Angeles this postseason, even in defeat. In the Game 5 loss, Leonard had a series-high 36 points along with nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Leonard will put up big numbers, George will hit some key shots and the Clippers will pull away in the second half for a sizable victory to end the Nuggets' season. Then their focus will shift to the Lakers as they prepare for the first Los Angeles vs. Los Angeles playoff series in NBA history.