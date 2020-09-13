NASCAR at Richmond 2020 Results: Brad Keselowski Wins Short-Track Race

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Brad Keselowski won the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, clinching a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs' Round of 12 in the process.

Keselowski led 192 of the race's 400 laps on the .75-mile short track. He began the race in the ninth starting position.

Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five. Other notables included Kyle Busch (sixth), Kevin Harvick (seventh), Denny Hamlin (12th) and Jimmie Johnson (31st).

The win marks Keselowski's fourth victory of the year as well as his 10th top-five finish. Richmond has been particularly good to Keselowski, who has finished no worse than 11th in any of his last 10 races there.

Keselowski also now has 34 lifetime NASCAR Cup Series wins, tied for 24th with Edward Glenn "Fireball" Roberts Jr. all time.

The race for the top 12 is shaping up to be a good one. Keselowski already booked his spot in his quest for a second NASCAR Cup Series championship, and the same goes for Harvick and Hamlin:

Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee is next on the schedule, with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on tap for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The playoff field will be cut from 16 to 12 after that race.