BYU vs. Army Game Postponed After Cougars Announce Positive COVID-19 Tests

The BYU vs. Army college football game, which was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, has been postponed after a "small number" of people within the Cougars football program tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, BYU released a statement, which read: "As a result of a small number of positive COVID-19 test results and the resulting tracing exposures within the BYU football program, a mutual decision was made to postpone the football game on Sept. 19 between Army and BYU."

Per the statement, BYU and Army will attempt to reschedule the game, and the team will hold "small-group workouts" between now and when the team is cleared to hold full practices once again.

The Cougars' next scheduled game is Saturday, Sept. 26 against Troy at home in Provo, Utah.

Like all other Division-I FBS schools who have opted to play football this year amid the pandemic, BYU's schedule has been adjusted and/or truncated, with the Cougars having just eight games on tap provided the Army game is successfully rescheduled.

BYU is scheduled to play every week from Oct. 10 through Oct. 31 before closing the year against North Alabama on Nov. 21. The Cougars are 1-0 after opening the season with a 55-3 road win at Navy.

Army is playing a full 12-game slate and started the year with two wins against Middle Tennessee State (42-0) and Louisiana-Monroe (37-7). The annual Army vs. Navy game is still scheduled to occur on Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. ET.

BYU vs. Army is one of numerous games that have been postponed or canceled amid the pandemic. It's also one of three games pushed back as of Saturday.

Memphis vs. Houston, which was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases at Memphis, while Virginia vs. Virginia Tech, previously set for Sat., Sept. 19, has also been pushed back after COVID-19 concerns at Virginia Tech.