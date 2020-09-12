Report: Houston vs. Memphis Postponed Due to Tigers' COVID-19 Outbreak

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Memphis Tigers and Houston Cougars have postponed their football game next Saturday, September 18, after reported COVID-19 issues with the Tigers, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic adds Baylor is working to host Houston in Waco, Texas, next week in place of the Memphis game.

Memphis made clear Friday it's game against Houston was in jeopardy following a COVID-19 outbreak that caused the Tigers to pause all football activities.

Evan Barnes and Mark Giannotto of the Memphis Commercial Appeal report at least 20 people within the program have tested positive and have entered isolation for 10 days. Another 20 people are in quarantine because of contact tracing.

"These positive tests, along with contact tracing efforts, dictate that a significant number of individuals enter quarantine in accordance with CDC guidelines," a Memphis statement read Friday. "Due to these circumstances, the football team has paused all practice and group activities and will unfortunately not be able to participate in [Friday's] Unity Walk hosted by the University of Memphis. There are no serious cases at this time, but all student-athletes and staff affected are being closely monitored."

The outbreak of cases has been linked to a party bus enjoyed by Tigers players after last week's win over Arkansas State, but players have been critical about the reasoning.

"Nobody Had A Party Nor Was On A Party Bus!!" Memphis defensive tackle O'Bryan Goodson wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "Arkansas St needs to be the ones Tested We've been doing what we’re supposed to do, all this came after we played them."