PGA Tour's Kevin Kisner Apologizes for 'Reckless' Tweet About COVID-19 Deaths

Jon Super/Associated Press

American PGA Tour golfer Kevin Kisner apologized Saturday for an insensitive tweet in response to former NBA guard Rex Chapman.

Chapman tweeted Saturday about how many people in his life have been impacted by COVID-19:

According to GolfChannel.com's Nick Menta, Kisner replied, "Guess they can't follow the guidelines," in a tweet that was later deleted.

Kisner expressed remorse for that tweet in an apology later in the day:

The United States has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 6.4 million cases and more than 193,000 deaths, per CNN.

In early September, Kisner said he was in favor of getting fans back in attendance at PGA Tour events, according to GolfChannel.com's Rex Hoggard: "We need the fans back. Without the fans, the tournaments aren't the same. The revenues aren't the same. We need them back."

Like most sports that have returned amid the COVID-19 pandemic, PGA Tour golf events have been held with no fans in attendance.

The 36-year-old Kisner has played professionally since 2006 and has won three PGA Tour tournaments. He is perhaps best known for finishing second to Francesco Molinari in the 2018 Open Championship.

Kisner, who is currently the 30th-ranked player in the world, finished tied for 19th at this year's PGA Championship.