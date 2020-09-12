Patriots Rumors: Cam Newton Expected to Run 'Scary' Tim Tebow-Style Offense

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Leading into Sunday's regular-season opener, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reportedly is taking a unique approach with his system to maximize Cam Newton's ability.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, McDaniels intends to use a scheme he developed for Tim Tebow when he was head coach of the Denver Broncos.

A source told Florio the system has the potential to be "scary" with Newton running things.

After going 8-8 in his first season with the Broncos, McDaniels seemingly staked his future on Tebow by trading three picks to the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 25 pick that was used to select the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner.

McDaniels never got the chance to see if his gamble on Tebow worked, as he was fired Dec. 6 after the Broncos started 3-9 in 2010. Using McDaniels' offense, per Florio, Tebow led Denver to the divisional playoffs in 2011.

Even though no specifics about the system were divulged, Florio noted: "It makes it hard to defend quarterback runs and it opens up the passing game. Also, with proper blocking, the quarterback isn't put in harm's way."

The latter point is elementary—how many quarterbacks are in harm's way with proper blocking?—but also essential for Newton to have success. The three-time Pro Bowler missed the final 14 games last season with a Lisfranc injury in his foot.

Newton also missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a right shoulder injury that required surgery.

The Patriots made a low-risk, high-reward investment in Newton by signing him to a one-year deal with a $1.1 million base salary in June. He will replace Tom Brady, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending the past 20 seasons with the Patriots.