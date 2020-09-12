Report: Cooper Kupp, Rams Finalizing 3-Year Contract Extension Ahead of Week 1

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Cooper Kupp have reportedly made "significant progress" toward a lucrative contract extension ahead of the 2020 season, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Kupp and the Rams are finalizing a three-year extension that will tie Kupp to Los Angeles through the 2023 season.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday it was "the hope" they could finalize a new deal for Kupp this week.

The 27-year-old Eastern Washington product is coming off a season in which he posted career-high totals in catches (94), receiving yards (1,161) and touchdowns (10). He's made 196 receptions in 39 games over the past three years.

In August, Kupp said he hoped to remain with L.A. for the long haul as he entered the final season of his four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract.

"I'm obviously incredibly grateful to be here, to be able to play for a great organization," he said. "I love it here. I don't want to go anywhere."

With or without an extension, Kupp is one of the Rams' top two receivers along with Robert Woods.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Los Angeles is set to welcome the Dallas Cowboys to SoFi Stadium for a Week 1 clash on Sunday night.