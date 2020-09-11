Report: NBA Tentatively Planning to Allow in-Person Draft Interviews in October

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The NBA is preparing to permit teams to host in-person interviews with prospects ahead of the 2020 draft.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, interviews could begin in mid-October, though in-person workouts are still prohibited at this point.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium adds the league is also working to allow in-market medicals before the draft.

