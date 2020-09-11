Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Available to Play vs. Patriots After Hip Injury

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will reportedly be available to play in the team's season-opening game at the New England Patriots on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tagovailoa has been a full participant in practice this week and has recovered from the hip surgery that cut short his 2019 collegiate season at Alabama.

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will start, and with no other quarterback on the active roster, Tagovailoa will be his backup.

Tagovailoa enjoyed a remarkable college career, establishing himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Crimson Tide history in just three seasons.

As a freshman in 2017, he came off the bench in the College Football Playoff National Championship to lead Alabama to an overtime win against Georgia.

Then, in 2018, Tagovailoa finished second in Heisman Trophy voting by completing 69.0 percent of his passes for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Tagovailoa was well on his way to another strong finish in the Heisman race last year, completing 71.4 percent of his passes for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns with three picks in nine games, but an ankle injury slowed him for the second consecutive campaign and then he dislocated his hip.

Despite questions about Tagovailoa's durability, the Dolphins selected him with the No. 5 pick in the draft, making him the second quarterback off the board behind Joe Burrow, who was selected No. 1 by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa will have the benefit of sitting behind Fitzpatrick and learning from him. There may be few better mentors, as the 37-year-old is entering his 16th season with his eighth team.

When Tagovailoa makes his debut will depend on Fitzpatrick's health and how well the Dolphins perform.

It is possible Tagovailoa could play as soon as Sunday if Fitzpatrick suffers an injury or the Patriots blow out the Dolphins. If either of those scenarios presents itself, Tagovailoa will apparently be ready and able to step in.