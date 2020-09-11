Marshawn Lynch Says He's a Commentator for Season 2 of 'Karate Combat League'

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Marshawn Lynch is returning to the sports world as a commentator for Karate Combat League.



The former NFL superstar told TMZ Sports he will be working alongside UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten when the show returns for season two on Sept. 27.

"I'll be kickin' it with Bas watching guys get knocked out, doing all types of crazy moves in wild ass Indiana Jones type settings," Lynch said. "It's hella dope."

TMZ did note Lynch will only be calling the first three episodes. The season will air over 12 weeks.

Per PRNewsWire.com, Karate Combat features more than 100 of the top Karate fighters from around the world competing in an "innovative, modern, sports experience, optimized for digital and mobile consumption to showcase fast-paced Karate competitions."

Karate Combat League began in 2018 with a series of events that took place from various locations, including Miami Beach, Florida and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

After teasing retirement following the 2018 season, Lynch returned to the NFL when he signed with the Seattle Seahawks prior to their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. The five-time Pro Bowler also played in both of Seattle's playoff games, scoring three touchdowns on 18 carries.